The Wealthiest Co-Hosts of 'The View,' Ranked from Lowest to Highest Net Worth

The View is one of the staples of daytime TV, known for dramatic debates and a continuously changing roster of co-hosts.

The series features a panel of women from different backgrounds, who discuss and debate the day’s biggest topics and conduct interviews with stars and politicians.

Ever since premiering in August of 1997, the show – initially created by Barbara Walters – has won over 30 Emmy Awards.

Over the years, there have been nearly two dozen permanent co-hosts. Many of the panelists, past and present, count their success beyond just The View, bringing in some major money with their various ventures – including journalism, stand-up comedy and acting.

