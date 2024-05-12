Top Stories
Watch Maya Rudolph Impersonate Beyonce During Hilariously Spicy 'Hot Ones' Skit on 'SNL'

6 Big Roles Charlie Hunnam Almost Played (He Was in the Running to Play 2 Famous Superheroes &amp; Turned 1 Down!)

Sebastian Stan Suits Up in First 'Thunderbolts' Set Photos, Films With a New MCU Costar

Eurovision 2024 Winner Revealed - Switzerland's Nemo Wins the Competition With 'The Code'

May 12, 2024 at 11:55 am
By JJ Staff

The Wealthiest Co-Hosts of 'The View,' Ranked from Lowest to Highest Net Worth

The Wealthiest Co-Hosts of 'The View,' Ranked from Lowest to Highest Net Worth

The View is one of the staples of daytime TV, known for dramatic debates and a continuously changing roster of co-hosts.

The series features a panel of women from different backgrounds, who discuss and debate the day’s biggest topics and conduct interviews with stars and politicians.

Ever since premiering in August of 1997, the show – initially created by Barbara Walters – has won over 30 Emmy Awards.

Over the years, there have been nearly two dozen permanent co-hosts. Many of the panelists, past and present, count their success beyond just The View, bringing in some major money with their various ventures – including journalism, stand-up comedy and acting.

We’ve rounded up all of the co-hosts and ranked their net worth, from lowest to highest.

Click through to find out how rich all of the past and present co-hosts of The View are, ranked…

Photos: ABC, Getty
