Travis Kelce Attends Girlfriend Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' in Paris Alongside 2 Other Big Stars!

May 12, 2024 at 2:30 pm
Travis Kelce is here!

The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end missed the first few shows, but is in attendance at the fourth night of his 34-year-old superstar girlfriend’s Eras Tour at Paris La Défense Arena on Sunday (May 12) in Nanterre, France.

This is Taylor‘s fourth and final show at the arena before moving on to Sweden.

Find out who else was at the show…

Photos: Getty, Backgrid
