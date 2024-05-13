Crystal Kung Minkoff Reveals What's Next For Her After 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Exit

Crystal Kung Minkoff and husband Rob Minkoff step out for the 2024 Gold Gala held at The Music Center on Saturday (May 11) in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old former Real Housewives star and her director hubby were just two of many celebs in attendance at the event, which is held to celebrate and honor outstanding Asian Pacific and multicultural leaders from a variety of industries.

While attending the annual gala, Crystal opened up about what is next for her following her departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last month.

“Our life is very full in general but now I get more vacation,” she told People. “We like to travel a lot, so now I’m at the computer constantly trying to figure out where we’re going to travel.”

Crystal and Rob also shared two different locations they want to go to with their family.

“Morocco, maybe this year,” Crystal said.

Meanwhile, Rob, who co-directed Disney’s The Lion King, shared, “I want to do a safari with them!”

The night before, Crystal and Rob were also in attendance at Keep Memory Alive’s 2024 Power of Love Gala.

If you missed it, it was just officially announced that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will be back for another season, along with 14 other Bravo shows!