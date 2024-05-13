Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Take a Classic Taxi to Mother's Day Dinner Date

Rihanna holds hands with beau A$AP Rocky while heading out for dinner on Sunday (May 12) in New York City.

The 36-year-old singer and beauty mogul and the 35-year-old rapper were seen taking an old school taxi as their ride for the Mother’s Day outing.

Rihanna wore a bold red lip to match her red ensemble, while A$AP donned a pair of slacks and a button up sweater.

Just the night before, RiRi and A$AP Rocky were seen out celebrating their son RZA‘s second birthday with a party in the city!

RZA is the couple’s first son, while Rihanna gave birth to their second child, Riot Rose, in August 2023.

Just last week, Rihanna was expected to hit the carpet at the Met Gala, but she skipped the annual event after falling ill. We’re glad to see she is doing much better!

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky going out to dinner…