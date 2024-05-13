Summer House's Carl Radke Reacts to Ex Lindsay Hubbard Moving On With New Man

Carl Radke is revealing his thoughts on his ex moving on.

The 39-year-old Summer House recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live and was asked about ex-fiancée Lindsay Hubbard having a new man in her life.

The last few months of the reality stars’ relationship is currently playing out on the Bravo show and their breakup is coming up at the end of the current season.

On WWHL, while counting down the top five things he’s learned about himself while watching this season back, Carl‘s number one was, “I made the right decision,” in regards to calling off his engagement.

Host Andy Cohen then said, “She’s moved all the way along.”

Carl added, “I think it’s better. It seems like she’s happy and moving along. I wish her all the best. I hope he treats her well and she’s happy. That’s all I can ask for.”

In that same episode, Carl did say he wished he had been more direct with Lindsay about how he was feeling.

If you missed it, it was just announced that Summer House has been renewed for a ninth season and filming is likely going to begin in just a couple of weeks. The show’s filming usually starts over Memorial Day Weekend.