Tom Brady Meets Up With Marc Anthony at E1 Race in Venice After Netflix Roast

Tom Brady and Marc Anthony watch on while attending an event during the E1 Series racing weekend on Saturday (May 11) in Venice, Italy.

The 46-year-old NFL star and the 55-year-old singer were both out to support their individual teams.

Tom is the team owner of Team Brady, while Marc is the owner of Team Miami powered by Magnus. Also seen at the event was former soccer player Didier Drogba, who owns Team Drogba.

Marc was also sharing some PDA with wife Nadia Ferreira.

The next day, Tom‘s team picked up the win, making them the team to beat as they have won the first two races of the sport’s inaugural season.

If you didn’t know, the UIM E1 World championship series aims to “protect and regenerate coastal waters through innovative clean technologies and aquatic regeneration.”

The boats they drive in the new sport are all-electric RaceBirds, “with a focus on sustainability and innovation,” according the E1 series website.

Just a few days before heading to Venice for the race weekend, Tom was in Los Angeles where he was the subject of Netflix’s The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady. If you missed it, there was one subject that was off limits.

Check out more photos of Tom Brady, Marc Anthony and more at the E1 series racing weekend in the gallery…