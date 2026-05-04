‘American Idol’ 2026: Top 3 Contestants Revealed, 2 Singers Sent Home on May 4 Episode (Spoilers)

Credit: ABC

Two more contestants were just sent home on American Idol‘s 24th season and the Top 3 singers have been revealed ahead of next week’s finale episode.

The May 4 episode was a special “Class of 2006” reunion episode, with the Top 5 contestants performing duets with alum from the show’s fifth season, which aired 20 years ago.

Each of the Top 5 singers this season also performed a second song that featured a dance performance from Dancing With the Stars pros, as part of a partnership between the two ABC shows.

Paula Abdul was a guest judge on the panel while fellow former judge Randy Jackson was a guest mentor who helped the contestants prepare. His appearance on the show caused some concern among fans due to his frail look.

So, who made it to the Top 3? And who got sent home?

Browse through the slides to see all of the updates and spoilers from the May 4 episode of American Idol…

Posted To:American Idol Television