Best Dressed at Met Gala 2026 – 25 Top Red Carpet Looks at Fashion’s Biggest Night

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The biggest night in fashion brought out over 200 A-List celebs and there were so many incredible looks on the red carpet.

Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, and so many more were in attendance at the 2026 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 4) in New York City.

JustJared.com has selected the 25 best looks of the night and it wasn’t an easy list to narrow down.

The Met Gala is the biggest night in fashion every year and you can expect hundreds of A-List celebrities to be in attendance. The gala is celebrating the Met’s Costume Art exhibition, which “explores the ‘centrality of the dressed body’ through depictions and interpretations of the human form in the Met’s extensive collection.” The dress code this year is “Fashion is Art” and the co-chairs for the gala are Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Browse through the slideshow for the full list of Best Dressed celebs…

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