Chase Infiniti Makes Met Gala Debut, Wears Dress Made of 1 Million Sequins

Credit: Getty

Chase Infiniti is looking gorgeous!

The 25-year-old One Battle After Another breakout star made her Met Gala debut at the big event on Monday (May 4) held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

What is Chase Infiniti wearing at Met Gala 2026?

For the event, Chase wore a trompe l’oeil Thom Browne dress inspired by Alexandros of Antioch’s famed second-century-BC Venus de Milo statue.

Take a closer look at the dress!

The dress was embroidered with over 1.5 million stacked sequins paired with tiered silk fringes in over 600 different colors to mimic brushstrokes, per Vogue.

Everything to know about this year’s Met Gala

The Met Gala is the biggest night in fashion every year and you can expect hundreds of A-List celebrities to be in attendance. The gala is celebrating the Met’s Costume Art exhibition, which “explores the ‘centrality of the dressed body’ through depictions and interpretations of the human form in the Met’s extensive collection.” The dress code this year is “Fashion is Art” and the co-chairs for the gala are Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

More photos of Chase Infiniti!

See more photos in the gallery!

Posted To:2026 Met Gala Chase Infiniti Event Photos Met Gala