Doechii Channels the Darkly Feminine for Her Burgundy Marc Jacobs Look at Met Gala 2026

Doechii returns to the Met Gala for the second time!

The 27-year-old Grammy winner wore a darkly feminine look that included a gorgeous wrap dress to the 2026 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 4) in New York City.

Her appearance comes just one year after she made her debut and was part of the hosting committee wearing custom Louis Vuitton.

What is Doechii wearing at the Met Gala?

Doechii was wearing a burgundy Marc Jacobs wrap dress. For her hair, stylist Matthew Jean-Pierre helped craft her iconic afro from last year with hairstylist Malcolm Marquez.

Marc Jacobs also created the accompanying headpiece for her 2026 look.

“It’s actually a hat. I knew the headpiece was gonna be the star of the show, so we didn’t want to do a wig that was too complicated,” he said, per Vogue.

Makeup artist Chelsea Uchenna said this year they wanted her glam to be a “dark, feminine look” to coincide with her “very bohemian, very goddess vibes.”

The “Anxiety” singer also had on David Webb jewelry.

Everything to know about this year’s Met Gala

The Met Gala is the biggest night in fashion every year and you can expect hundreds of A-List celebrities to be in attendance. The gala is celebrating the Met’s Costume Art exhibition, which “explores the ‘centrality of the dressed body’ through depictions and interpretations of the human form in the Met’s extensive collection.” The dress code this year is “Fashion is Art” and the co-chairs for the gala are Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Check out the list of the Best Dressed celebs at the event.

See more photos in the gallery!

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