Hailey Bieber Rocks 24-Carat Solid Gold Sculpted Bodice to Met Gala 2026

Hailey Bieber was one of a few celebs who wore a sculpted look at the 2026 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 4) in New York City.

The 29-year-old model wore a sculpted bodice in 24-carat gold to the event.

What is Hailey Bieber wearing?

Hailey dressed in Saint Laurent, including an extra-long lavalliere in silk chiffon and a skirt in silk chiffon as well. She finished off the look with Babylone sandals in metallic leather.

According to Vogue, her look was inspired by Yves Saint Laurent‘s fall 1969 couture collection.

What is this year’s Met Gala theme?

The Met Gala is the biggest night in fashion every year and you can expect hundreds of A-List celebrities to be in attendance. The gala is celebrating the Met’s Costume Art exhibition, which “explores the ‘centrality of the dressed body’ through depictions and interpretations of the human form in the Met’s extensive collection.” The dress code this year is “Fashion is Art” and the co-chairs for the gala are Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Kim Kardashian also wore a sculpted bodice to the Met Gala. See the photos here!

See more photos of Hailey Bieber at the 2026 Met Gala in the gallery…

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