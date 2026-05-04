Jaafar Jackson & Nia Long Make Met Gala Debut with ‘Michael’ Biopic Co-Stars Laura Harrier & Colman Domingo

Credit: Getty

The cast of the new Michael biopic are the moment!



Star Jaafar Jackson and on-screen mom Nia Long just made their debut at the 2026 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 4) in New York City.

They were also joined by co-star Colman Domingo and Laura Harrier, who are no strangers to fashion’s biggest night out!

What is Jaafar Jackson wearing at the Met Gala?

Jaafar is wearing a Polo Ralph Lauren Fall 2026 velvet jacket, silk vest, cotton pleated tuxedo shirt, silk bowtie, socks, and shoes.

What is Nia Long wearing tonight?

Nia is wearing a LaQuan Smith look for her Met Gala debut. She was even seen posing with the designer while leaving the hotel on her way to the event!

Who is Colman Domingo wearing on the carpet?

Colman is wearing a Valentino look created exclusively for him by creative director Alessandro Michele.

His look consists of a “pleated chiffon jacket featuring a woven pattern inspired by the iconic Valentino harlequin motif with a black satin waistband pleated by hand.” The piece took 268 hours by hand to create.

Colman wore black wool bootcut trousers with red satin side bands embroidered with beads and sequins, with the embroidery taking 140 hours to create by hand. He completed his ensemble with Valentino Garavani accessories.

What is Laura Harrier wearing for the Met Gala?

Laura is wearing a custom DiPesta look with an Isabel Delgado necklace and Briony Raymond Vintage Diamond Flame Earrings.

Their new movie Michael debuted in theaters just a couple weeks ago, and it’s opening weekend broke box office records for a biopic!



Browse through the gallery to see more photos of the cast of Michael at the Met Gala…

Posted To:2026 Met Gala Colman Domingo Event Photos Jaafar Jackson Laura Harrier Met Gala Nia Long