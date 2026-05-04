Jeff Bezos Skips Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet, Joins Wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos Inside Event

Credit: Getty

Jeff Bezos is making a low-key appearance at the 2026 Met Gala.

After skipping the red carpet, the 62-year-old Amazon founder joined wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos inside the big event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 4) in New York City.

As they posed for photos together from their table, Jeff kept things classic in a black tux while Lauren, 56, was still seen wearing the same plunging navy Schiaparelli dress she wore on the red carpet.

If you didn’t know, Lauren is one of the honorary chairs of the big event this year.

The Met Gala is the biggest night in fashion every year and you can expect hundreds of A-List celebrities to be in attendance. The gala is celebrating the Met’s Costume Art exhibition, which “explores the ‘centrality of the dressed body’ through depictions and interpretations of the human form in the Met’s extensive collection.” The dress code this year is “Fashion is Art” and the co-chairs for the gala are Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Before the big event, Jeff and Lauren hosted a star-studded pre-party in NYC over the weekend!

Credit: Getty

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