Joe Alwyn Dons Pleated Look for Met Gala 2026

Credit: Getty

Joe Alwyn steps out in a custom look for the 2026 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 4) in New York City.

The 35-year-old actor wore a look created exclusively for him by Valentino creative director Alessandro Michele.

What is Joe Alwyn wearing at the Met Gala?

Joe wore a Valentino look created exclusively for him by the brand’s creative director Alessandro Michele. The outfit consists of a hand-pleated taupe crepe de chine shirt with a draped neckline, a pleated geranium satin belt and black satin cady trousers with a front pleat detail.

He completed the look with Valentino Garavani accessories.

For his grooming, celebrity makeup artist Holly Silius collaborated with Joe’s stylist Rose Forde

“Rose always has incredible mood boards and ideas,” Holly told Vogue. “We work really well together. I kind of understand the way she describes [things] and how she wants the look to come together because it’s very character-driven.”

The reference for the look was Roman sculptures, which Holly called androgynous with hints of femininity. Both makeup artist and stylist wanted porcelain skin with a cloud-makeup twist.

“You’re going to look at Joe and do a double-take because we want him to look really porcelain,” Holly shared.

However, to keep some “masculinity” in his face, Holly left the under eyes completely untouched.

“It makes them look hot,” she told Vogue. “I’ll do maybe a little contour under the jawline. Just see, but in a photo, it makes them look like a bit more sexy.”

See more photos of Joe Alwyn at the Met Gala in the gallery!

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