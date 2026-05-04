Romeo Beckham Makes His Met Gala Debut Amid His Parents’ 12-Year Absence from the Event

Credit: Getty

Romeo Beckham is at the Met Gala for the first time ever!

The 23-year-old model and soccer player wore a kink-inspired look at the 2026 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 4) in New York City.

Romeo‘s appearance comes 12 years after his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, made their last appearance at the Met Gala. They haven’t been back to the event since 2014.

Older brother Brooklyn Beckham, who is estranged from his family, has attended the event several times over the years alongside his wife Nicola Peltz.

What is Romeo Beckham wearing at the Met Gala?

Romeo is wearing Burberry. The brand provided the full details of his look.

Romeo Beckham wore a black grain de poudre wool double-breasted tuxedo with plongé leather peaked lapels. Worn with a black plongé leather shirt and tie. For Romeo Beckham, the team studied a custom double-breasted Burberry suit from his own wardrobe alongside the self-portraits of Robert Mapplethorpe. The American photographer captured leather as both a uniform and a form of youthful expression in his work, which has influenced artists and fashion designers.

Romeo walked the carpet with the brand’s creative director Daniel Lee and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley also wore Burberry.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wore a burnt umber gown with crystal and bead-embellished heart shaped bodice and draped silk tulle skirt. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, brand ambassador and long-time friend and model for the house, drew inspiration from a painting in The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s permanent collection. ‘Madame X’ by John Singer Sargent (1883–84) is an important depiction of the dressed body in art, which has had a lasting influence on fashion, photography and design. Rosie’s look references the dress worn in the painting by socialite Virginie Amélie Avegno Gautreau. Originally painted with a jewelled strap slipping off one shoulder, ‘Madame X’ was considered scandalous when it was first shown.

Everything to know about this year’s Met Gala

The Met Gala is the biggest night in fashion every year and you can expect hundreds of A-List celebrities to be in attendance. The gala is celebrating the Met’s Costume Art exhibition, which “explores the ‘centrality of the dressed body’ through depictions and interpretations of the human form in the Met’s extensive collection.” The dress code this year is “Fashion is Art” and the co-chairs for the gala are Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Check out the list of the Best Dressed celebs at the event.

See more photos in the gallery!

Posted To:2026 Met Gala Event Photos Met Gala Romeo Beckham