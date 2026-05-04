Sarah Paulson Wears Money Blindfold to Met Gala 2026

Credit: Getty

We can see Sarah Paulson, but can she see us?!

The 51-year-old Emmy-winning actress wore a money blindfold as she stepped out for the 2026 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 4) in New York City.

What is Sarah Paulson wearing at Met Gala 2026?

Along with the blindfold, Sarah wore a custom gray tulle gown by Matières Fécales paired with white opera gloves.

She also donned Boucheron jewelry.

Take a closer look at the blindfold!

Sarah wore a blindfold that looked just like a $1 dollar bill. Thanks to a close-up shot, we can see that there are some small holes poked into the blindfold, so Sarah was able to somewhat see through it.

Everything to know about this year’s Met Gala

The Met Gala is the biggest night in fashion every year and you can expect hundreds of A-List celebrities to be in attendance. The gala is celebrating the Met’s Costume Art exhibition, which “explores the ‘centrality of the dressed body’ through depictions and interpretations of the human form in the Met’s extensive collection.” The dress code this year is “Fashion is Art” and the co-chairs for the gala are Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

More photos of Sarah Paulson!

See more photos in the galley!

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