Serena Williams Mixes Silver & Gold Metals on Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet

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Serena Williams is spending the night at the Met Gala!

The 44-year-old tennis superstar posed for photos on the red carpet as she arrived at the 2026 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 4) in New York City.

What is Serena Williams wearing at Met Gala 2026?

For the big event, Serena looked fierce in a silver metallic dress with a high slit by Marc Jacobs paired with a gold gladiator heels with straps adorned with gold leaves that were tied all the way up her legs.

She also wore David Yurman jewelry and an Audemars Piguet watch.

Everything to know about this year’s Met Gala

The Met Gala is the biggest night in fashion every year and you can expect hundreds of A-List celebrities to be in attendance. The gala is celebrating the Met’s Costume Art exhibition, which “explores the ‘centrality of the dressed body’ through depictions and interpretations of the human form in the Met’s extensive collection.” The dress code this year is “Fashion is Art” and the co-chairs for the gala are Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

More photos of Serena Williams!

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