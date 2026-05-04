Stevie Nicks Wears Signature Top Hat as She Makes Met Gala Debut!

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Stevie Nicks is making her Met Gala debut!

The 77-year-old music legend stole the show as she made a surprise appearance at the 2026 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 4) in New York City.

What is Stevie Nicks wearing at Met Gala 2026?

For her first-ever Met Gala, the iconic Fleetwood Mac singer wore a custom John Galliano for Zara look.

According to Vogue, Stevie‘s outfit included “a silk taffeta ensemble in midnight blue with a crinoline silhouette and an embroidered overlay skirt covered in tulle and chiffon roses in appliqué. She also wore a “silk taffeta and velvet jacket and a top hat adorned with a feather, created in collaboration with milliner Stephen Jones.”

Stevie accessorized the look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Everything to know about this year’s Met Gala

The Met Gala is the biggest night in fashion every year and you can expect hundreds of A-List celebrities to be in attendance. The gala is celebrating the Met’s Costume Art exhibition, which “explores the ‘centrality of the dressed body’ through depictions and interpretations of the human form in the Met’s extensive collection.” The dress code this year is “Fashion is Art” and the co-chairs for the gala are Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

More photos of Stevie Nicks!

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