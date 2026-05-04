SZA is a Golden Goddess in 100 Yards of Fabric from EBay at Met Gala 2026

SZA looks like a golden goddess at this year’s Met Gala.

The 36-year-old Grammy winner wore a beautiful outfit featuring 100 yards of fabric sourced from eBay to the 2026 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 4) in New York City.

What was SZA wearing to the Met Gala?

She wore a corset dress that with an embroidered skirt designed by Emily Adams Bode Aujla, who joined the “Kill Bill” singer on the red carpet. According to Elle, they sourced all 100 yards of the material from eBay to create the decadent look.

SZA also had a butterfly-inspired cape detail that connected to her through multiple beaded bracelets decorating her arms.

What was this year’s Met Gala theme?

The Met Gala is the biggest night in fashion every year and you can expect hundreds of A-List celebrities to be in attendance. The gala is celebrating the Met’s Costume Art exhibition, which “explores the ‘centrality of the dressed body’ through depictions and interpretations of the human form in the Met’s extensive collection.” The dress code this year is “Fashion is Art” and the co-chairs for the gala are Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of SZA at the 2026 Met Gala…

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