Teyana Taylor Goes Fun in Fringe for Met Gala 2026

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Teyana Taylor is having some fun on the red carpet!

The 26-year-old Oscar-nominated actress showed off the movement of her fringe dress as she arrived at the 2026 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 4) in New York City.

What is Teyana Taylor wearing at Met Gala 2026?

For the big event, Teyana wore a silver fringed Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann gown with a matching fringed headdress.

“The outfit is always very, very important to me,” Teyana told Vogue. “It looks like it’s melting as I move. I like to think of it as the ‘ghost of a body,’ it appears and disappears, appears and disappears as I’m moving.”

See the dress’ fun movement!

Teyana had a blast twirling around on the red carpet as she showed off the dress’ movement.

Everything to know about this year’s Met Gala

The Met Gala is the biggest night in fashion every year and you can expect hundreds of A-List celebrities to be in attendance. The gala is celebrating the Met’s Costume Art exhibition, which “explores the ‘centrality of the dressed body’ through depictions and interpretations of the human form in the Met’s extensive collection.” The dress code this year is “Fashion is Art” and the co-chairs for the gala are Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

More photos of Teyana Taylor!

See every photo in the gallery below!

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