Timothee Chalamet Skips Met Gala 2026 to Attend Knicks Playoff Game

Credit: Getty

Timothee Chalamet may be in New York City, but he is not one of the many stars in attendance at the 2026 Met Gala.

As the big fashion event was taking place uptown at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 4), the 30-year-old Oscar-nominated skipped the event to show his support from the New York Knicks.

Timothee was seen sitting courtside as he cheered on the Knicks as they competed against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game One of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Madison Square Garden.

For the game, Timothee sported a blue and black striped shirt paired with jeans.

While Timothee was at the game, his longtime girlfriend Kylie Jenner was seen walking the red carpet at the 2026 Met Gala where she wore a gown that gave the illusion that she was nude and debuted new bleached eyebrows.

The day before, Timothee and Kylie, 28, were spotted holding hands as they joined her famous family at a Broadway show in NYC.

After they attended a Knicks game last week, Timothee and Kylie seemingly met up with another famous couple for dinner!

Browse through the gallery inside to see more photos of Timothee Chalamet at the Knicks game…

Posted To:Event Photos Timothee Chalamet