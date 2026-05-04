Tom Sturridge & Alexa Chung Make Rare Public Appearance Together at Met Gala 2026 After 4 Years of Dating

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We don’t see Tom Sturridge and Alexa Chung together in public that often, but they just made a rare appearance together!

The couple of four years walked the red carpet at the 2026 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 4) in New York City.

Alexa bared some leg in yellow dress with a high-slit.

What are Tom Sturridge and Alexa Chung wearing at the Met Gala 2026?

Alexa is wearing Dior and the brand provided a full explanation of her look.

Alexa wore a Dior satin halter-neck dress featuring a chiffon insert embroidered with a chartreuse-coloured geometric pattern. The outfit is completed by a fabric waterlily brooch at the waist and a headpiece composed of fabric lily-of-the-valley bouquets and black satin ribbons. She also wore Dior shoes and a Dior Haute Joaillerie ring and earrings. Makeup by Dior Beauty.

How long have they been together?

It’s unclear when they started dating, but Tom and Alexa‘s first public outing was in July 2022, when they were confirmed to be a couple by kissing at Wimbledon.

Joining the couple at that appearance were Tom‘s ex-girlfriend Sienna Miller and her current boyfriend.

Everything to know about this year’s Met Gala

The Met Gala is the biggest night in fashion every year and you can expect hundreds of A-List celebrities to be in attendance. The gala is celebrating the Met’s Costume Art exhibition, which “explores the ‘centrality of the dressed body’ through depictions and interpretations of the human form in the Met’s extensive collection.” The dress code this year is “Fashion is Art” and the co-chairs for the gala are Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Check out the list of the Best Dressed celebs at the event.

See more photos in the gallery!

Posted To:2026 Met Gala Alexa Chung Event Photos Met Gala Tom Sturridge