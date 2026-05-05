Alix Earle Reacts to ‘SNL’ Weekend Update Sketch About Her & Running Into Her Ex at Miami Grand Prix

Credit: Getty

Alix Earle is reacting to a couple of things that happened to her this past weekend.

The 25-year-old influencer shared a “Get Ready With Me” video on TikTok for the 2026 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix where she commented on running into ex Braxton Berrios at a party that weekend, and she also reacted to SNL‘s Weekend Update doing a sketch about her feud with Alex Cooper.

“I didn’t want to be awkward, lingering around, so I just ripped the Band Aid off and was like, ‘I’m gonna go up and say hi,'” she shared about running into Braxton. “I only had, like, two sips of a drink, so this was good for me.”

Alix also clarified that she is on “good terms” with her ex, following their breakup six months prior, and said their interaction was pleasant.

An onlooker even captured a video of the moment, which Alix laughed about.

“How do people get those videos? I don’t understand. I didn’t say I don’t understand,” she said.

As for Saturday Night Live, Veronika Slowikowska portrayed Alix while Chloe Fineman played Alex Cooper – Watch the full video here!

In the comments of her GRWM video, someone asked if she had watched the SNL parody, and she simply responded, via , “Yes I’m laughing,” along with a crying emoji.

Find out more about Alix Earle and Alex Cooper‘s feud right here!

Posted To:Alix Earle