All 4 BLACKPINK Singers Attended Met Gala Together for First Time!

Credit: Getty

Can you believe that the four members of BLACKPINK have never attended the Met Gala together in the same year?!

Jisoo, Rose, Lisa, and Jennie all walked the red carpet separately, but later posed together inside, while at the 2026 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 4) in New York City.

This was Jisoo‘s first time at the event while the other three members have attended several times over the years.

The Met Gala is the biggest night in fashion every year and you can expect hundreds of A-List celebrities to be in attendance. The gala is celebrating the Met’s Costume Art exhibition, which “explores the ‘centrality of the dressed body’ through depictions and interpretations of the human form in the Met’s extensive collection.” The dress code this year is “Fashion is Art” and the co-chairs for the gala are Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Rose

FYI: Rose is wearing Saint Laurent.

Jisoo

FYI: Jisoo is wearing Dior.

Jennie

FYI: Jennie is wearing Chanel.

Lisa

FYI: Lisa is wearing Robert Wun.

Check out the list of the Best Dressed celebs at the event.

See more photos in the gallery!

Posted To:2026 Met Gala Blackpink Event Photos Jennie Jisoo Lisa Met Gala Rose