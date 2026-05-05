‘American Idol’ Reveals 2026 Finale Performers, Including Grammy Winners & a Beloved Alum

Credit: ABC

The performers for the American Idol season finale next week have been revealed!

Idol‘s 24th season will come to an end on Monday, May 11 with a three-hour finale airing on ABC.

There are three contestants remaining as we head into the finale and they’ll be mentored by Grammy winner Alicia Keys, who is also set to perform on the episode. There are going to be so many more performers hitting the stage throughout the night as well.

During the episode that aired this week, longtime host Ryan Seacrest revealed that the finale lineup will include Brad Paisley, Blues Traveler, Cameron Whitcomb, Clay Aiken, En Vogue, Gin Blossoms, Jason Mraz, Lee Ann Womack, Mötley Crüe, Nelly, Shinedown and Tori Kelly.

Clay, of course, is one of the singing competition show’s most famous alumni. He came in second place on the second season of the series and went on to have a successful music career.

The May 4 episode of Idol featured the return of five contestants from season five, who celebrated their season’s 20th anniversary by performing duets with the Top 5. Former judges Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson also returned, sparking some concern among fans who were surprised by the latter’s appearance.

Posted To:American Idol Television