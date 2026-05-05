Beyonce & Nicole Kidman Change Into Second Dresses at Met Gala 2026 for On-Stage Hosting Duties!

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Beyonce and Nicole Kidman both changed into second dresses while inside the Met Gala for their hosting duties as co-chairs.

The entertainers spoke on-stage alongside fellow co-chair Venus Williams at the 2026 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 4) in New York City.

Both of the women brought their daughters to the gala, breaking the long-standing rule about no guests being allowed to attend if they are under the age of 18.

Beyonce changed into a Robert Wun dress after walking the carpet in a different dress earlier in the night.

Nicole wore a Chanel dress, fresh off the runway, for her second look after wearing another design by the brand on the red carpet.

The Met Gala is the biggest night in fashion every year and you can expect hundreds of A-List celebrities to be in attendance. The gala is celebrating the Met’s Costume Art exhibition, which “explores the ‘centrality of the dressed body’ through depictions and interpretations of the human form in the Met’s extensive collection.” The dress code this year is “Fashion is Art” and the three women co-chaired alongside former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Check out the list of the Best Dressed celebs at the event.

See more photos in the gallery!

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