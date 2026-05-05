Billy Eichner Reveals Travis Kelce Apologized to Him for Getting His Name Wrong

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Billy Eichner had a chance to reconnect with Travis Kelce after an awkward mishap occurred years before during their first meeting.

The 47-year-old comedian visited Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen for the Monday night (May 4) episode and recounted a hilarious anecdote in which Taylor Swift‘s fiancé mistakenly called him by the wrong name.

The segment featured Billy playing the game “Does Billy Give a Damn,” and when Andy asked him about his thoughts on Travis and Taylor‘s upcoming wedding, the Parks & Recreation star told his story, revealing he originally met the couple at Madonna‘s Oscar party two years ago and Travis came up to him.

“Which was shocking,” Billy added, “I don’t know them, I know who they are.”

Then Travis went, “Jimmy on the Street! I love you, man!”

The Billy on the Street host continued, “He was beaming when he said it. I’ve told this story before, and I couldn’t bring myself to correct him because he’s Travis Kelce. He’s like 8 feet tall. Taylor Swift is standing right there. I’m not gonna be like, ‘Actually, it’s Billy.’ So I was just happy about it.”

Then he was at Madonna‘s 2026 Oscar party when Travis and Taylor arrived.

“Travis came right up to me, and I was like, I’m not gonna bother him again, we had our moment, it was very funny,” Billy explained. “He came up to me and he was like, ‘I have to apologize. I called you Jimmy.’ I was like “No, Travis, it was the best story ever.'”

After all of that, Billy said he told Travis to do Billy on the Street with him, so “hopefully that happens.”

Here’s why Taylor skipped the Met Gala for the tenth year in a row.

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