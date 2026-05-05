Bradley Cooper Makes Surprise Appearance at Met Gala 2026 After Gigi Hadid’s Rare Comment About Him

Credit: Getty Images

Bradley Cooper makes a surprise appearance at the Met Gala!

The 51-year-old Oscar-nominated actor was spotted inside the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night (May 4) in New York City. He was wearing a black suit with a white shirt.

His arrival came just hours after his partner, Gigi Hadid, 31, made a rare comment about him on the red carpet.

Credit: Getty Images

Gigi was chatting with Cara Delevingne and Ashley Graham during Vogue‘s livestream and ended up gushing over the American Sniper star.

Talking about how she maintains her focus when in front of a camera, the supermodel said, per People, “I try to bring my mind to a happy place. What we do in our job is go to a happy place, think of happy thoughts and the smile comes through the eyes and it makes you come to life.”

For Gigi, her happy place is her daughter, Khai, and her “man.”

“When I think about Khai, maybe I’m giving joy. And then I’ll serve something else to Bradley for the camera,” she said.

Cara called him a “lucky man.”

For the Met Gala, Gigi wore a gorgeous sheer custom Miu Miu gown with leaf details. See the photos here.

Posted To:2026 Met Gala Bradley Cooper Gigi Hadid Met Gala