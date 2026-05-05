Celebrities Who Called Out or Shared Opinions on 2026 Met Gala, Including One Star Who Called Jeff Bezos ‘Temu Lex Luthor’

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The Met Gala is truly one of the most iconic celebrity events of the whole year, but it is not without its critics.

While many enjoy watching the parade of A-listers dress in fabulous looks, some have alternative opinions on the evening.

This year, there was a small group who had thoughts on the event, including Jeff Bezos‘ participation. Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos served as honorary chairs and official sponsors.

Keep reading to see who had thoughts on the Met Gala this year in particular…

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