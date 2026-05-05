Ciara & Russell Wilson Glow in Royal Egyptian Outfits at Met Gala 2026

Ciara and Russell Wilson returned to the Met Gala together for the second year in a row!

Last year, Russell made his debut alongside his Grammy-winning wife and the couple returned to walk the red carpet at the 2026 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 4) in New York City.

What did Ciara and Russell Wilson wear to the Met Gala?

They stepped out in full royal Egyptian fits, with the “Body Party” singer wearing a stunning golden gown and an impressive structural headdress, plus triangular sunglasses.

Russell wore an ivory three-piece Brandon Blackwood suit featuring gold embellishments and lapels to match Ciara‘s Celia Kritharioti outfit.

What was this year’s Met Gala theme?

The Met Gala is the biggest night in fashion every year and you can expect hundreds of A-List celebrities to be in attendance. The gala is celebrating the Met’s Costume Art exhibition, which “explores the ‘centrality of the dressed body’ through depictions and interpretations of the human form in the Met’s extensive collection.” The dress code this year is “Fashion is Art” and the co-chairs for the gala are Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Look through the gallery for more photos of Ciara and Russell Wilson at the 2026 Met Gala…

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