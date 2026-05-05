Trump Says He Takes ‘Cognitive Test,’ Which Is Seemingly a Screening Test for Dementia, Whenever He’s Called ‘Total Moron’

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Donald Trump opened about his health and mental wellness during a recent event and continued to claim that he’s “aced” what seems to be a screening test for dementia.

The 79-year-old president addressed his age while speaking at the Small Business Summit in the White House on Monday (May 4). During his speech, he shared that he recently delivered two speeches in one day while on a trip in Florida. One of those was to a group of senior citizens.

Trump joked that he was “not a senior,” saying that he was “far younger than a senior.”

Donald Trump referenced a “cognitive test,” which he said he has taken and “aced” three times.

He continued, insisting, “I feel like I feel the same as I felt 50 years ago.” Though the president admitted that there are questions about his health, he again referenced the “cognitive test” that he’s “aced” three times since his first term in office.

The cognitive test, which he has also at times seemingly equated to an IQ test, actually appears to be the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, a 30-question test that can help “detect early signs of dementia,” per Healthline.

In his latest remarks, he repeated his claim that every presidential and vice presidential candidate should have to take the test like he did. Trump said that “no president has ever taken one except me.”

“I’ve taken three of them. And I’ve aced each one. One in the first administration, two over here. And whenever they get a little sassy like, ‘Does he still have it? Does he still have what it takes?’ I say, ‘All right, I’ll take another one,’ ” he admitted, adding, “And they are hard.”

Trump said that “many people in the room” would not be able to ace the test, which is scored out of 30. Per Healthline, any score below a 26 is “considered an indicator of cognitive impairment.”

The president has at times seemingly equated the test to an IQ test.

“You know, the first question is very easy,” he continued, referencing a question that requires the patient to identify a specific animal out of a group of four. “So they show that question and then the first four or five questions are… They get a little more difficult. By the time you get to the middle, they’re tough. By the time you get to the end, I don’t want to be insulting … But nobody’s going to get all 30 questions correct.”

The Republican said that a doctor previously told him that he’d never “seen anyone get all questions right” on the exam. He said that whenever he takes one that it quiets his critics down “for almost a year.”

“No president, think of this, has ever taken one. How do you think Biden would have done? I don’t think he might not have gotten that first question right, anyway. And Obama would have done poorly. I think they would have done very poorly,” Trump insisted.

He said that he wants to take the test whenever he’s called a “total moron” or “so stupid.”

Again addressing his critics, the president said that he’s been called a “total moron” and “so stupid,” saying, “Whenever I hear that one, I say, ‘Let’s take a cognitive test.’ “

Trump made similar claims about the test last week, at the time incorrectly saying that he’d been in office for three terms.

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