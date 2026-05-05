Eiza Gonzalez & Brandon Sklenar to Star in Bodybuilding Movie ‘Iron Jane’

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Eiza Gonzalez and Brandon Sklenar will be working together on a new movie!

The two actors will team up for the upcoming bodybuilding movie Iron Jane, which is going to be presented to international buyers at the Cannes Film Festival.

Variety has revealed the plot of the film, to be directed and written by Lissette Feliciano.

Iron Jane follows Janie John (González), who after a childhood shaped by neglect and invisibility is pulled into a world that finally sees her, where pain is power and bodies are built, not born. Female bodybuilding offers her something she’s never had: the chance to become untouchable. Coached by a former champion (Sklenar), she begins an extreme transformation, pushing her body past its limits through relentless training, enhancers, and dependence. As her physique sharpens, Janie rises fast, but her grip on reality fractures. Trapped in a system that rewards perfection and punishes weakness, Janie spirals toward a godlike ideal that’s slowly destroying her from within.

Lissette has released a statement about working with the actors.

“Iron Jane is a story about discovering that true strength is often found in surrender. Eiza brings a physical and emotional commitment, bravery, and collaborative spirit to the role that fully realizes the character I imagined on the page. Her transformation into Jane is inspiring, and alongside Brandon’s quietly magnetic presence as her coach, creates a relationship that I hope will stay with you long after the film ends.”

Eiza is best known for movies like Baby Driver, I Care a Lot, Godzilla vs. Kong, and the new Hulu film Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice, plus the Netflix series 3 Body Problem. Brandon had has breakout movie roles in The Housemaid and Drop, plus he stars in the series 1923.

Posted To:Brandon Sklenar Eiza Gonzalez Movies