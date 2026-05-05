Google’s Top Trending Celebs from Met Gala 2026 Revealed

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There were over 200 celebrities on the red carpet at the 2026 Met Gala and you might be surprised by some of the names that landed on Google’s list of the top trending stars of the night!

A rep for Google has confirmed the five celebs who had the top trends from this year’s Met Gala.

In addition to these names appearing on the list, Google says that “black swan makeup” was the top-trending makeup search of the night thanks to Hudson Williams while Heidi Klum was the top-trending search related to statue in the past day.

“Blake Lively color changing dress” was the top-tending Met Gala color. There were even trends from “who wore the metal mask” and “who wore the pirate ship hat” thanks to Katy Perry and Madonna‘s looks.

So, who had the top trends?

5. Coco Jones

FYI: Coco is wearing Atelier Prabal Gurung.

4. Lindsey Vonn

FYI: Lindsey is wearing Thom Browne.

3. Bad Bunny

FYI: Bad Bunny is wearing custom Zara.

2. Kris Jenner

FYI: Kris is wearing Dolce&Gabbana Alta Moda.

1. Blue Ivy Carter

FYI: Blue is wearing Balenciaga.

Make sure to check out our list of the Best Dressed celebs at the Met Gala!

Posted To:2026 Met Gala Met Gala