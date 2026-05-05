Hudson Williams Shares BTS Photos From Met Gala With Connor Storrie As Party Details Come Out

Credit: Threads

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie both made their Met Gala debuts on Monday night (May 4)!



The Heated Rivalry co-stars walked the carpet separately, but that didn’t stop the real-life best friends from meeting up and eventually spending a lot of time together.

The next day, Hudson was seen leaving The Mark Hotel with his luggage in tow, seemingly heading back to work on his upcoming film Apparatus with Dylan O’Brien, where he was filming just days earlier.

He also took to his Threads account to share some snaps from the night before, including a bathroom selfie with Connor at the gala, as well as another pic of Connor drinking from a faucet in another bathroom at an after party. Alexa Chung also shared a cute pic of the guys at the Met!

Later on, Hudson replied to a since deleted post, commenting, “Rpfing gotta stop yall,” in response to fans shipping him with his bestie.

Page Six reported several details from an insider about Hudson and Connor‘s night out at the after parties following the Met Gala.

The publication reports they “closed down” the GQ after party, where a source said their “bromance was impossible to miss.”

Their source added that after Hudson was seen chatting with Olympian Alyssa Liu, he met up with Connor at an upstairs outdoor terrace.

“Hudson wanted to continue the night and wants to have a cigarette and talk about plans, but he didn’t want to be outside because there were hundreds of people and a photo pit,” the source said. “They unlocked [the] top of the building and a small group went up and then [Williams] texted Connor Storrie.”

That same source said the duo were inseparable all night.

“They were weaving through the room hand-in-hand and, at one point, even sitting on each other’s laps, laughing like they had the place to themselves.”

Hudson and Connor, affectionately referred to as HudCon by fans, were reportedly the last to leave the GQ party, and kept the night going at another party at Baz Luhrmann‘s bar Monsieur.

That same night, Connor also attended the YSL after party – he wore a different look from the one by the brand he donned at the Met Gala earlier in the night.

On Tuesday (May 5), Connor was also seen in and out of his hotel, where he’s pictured here arriving back with some fruit and water in hand.

If you missed it, from the star-studded 2026 Met Gala and after parties!

Posted To:2026 Met Gala Candid Photos Connor Storrie Hudson Williams Met Gala