Hudson Williams Wears Silky Boxer Shorts for GQ Met Gala After Party 2026

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Hudson Williams is showing off his legs!

The 25-year-old Heated Rivalry superstar stepped out in a whole new look after making his Met Gala debut earlier in the evening.

While he conjuredBlack Swan on the carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art,Hudson slipped into something much different as he stepped out from his car to the GQ Met Gala After Party at Cafe Zaffri at The Twenty Two New York on Monday night (May 4) in New York City.

Hudson wore a deconstructed tuxedo look from ERL‘s Fall/Winter 2026 collection.

From the brand:

Hudson wore an ERL artisanal tailcoat evening jacket with silk satin peak lapels and a cropped front silhouette, inspired by classic formal tailoring. The look is layered over a pleated tuxedo dress shirt with silk cummerbund and Lycra evening gloves, paired with track shorts. Topped with an ERL logo beret, the look was completed with custom dress socks and handcrafted ERL loafers.

He also wore sunglasses and jewelry from Bulgari.

Earlier in the night, Hudson‘s dramatic eye look was inspired by “white swan transforming into black swan,” according to his makeup artist Aika Flores.

“I was inspired by the idea of transformation —a journey where innocence gives way and grace takes on a darker edge. It’s like the white swan shedding its softness to become something sharper, untouchable, and entirely reborn,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

Check out Hudson Williams‘ dramatic Met Gala look!

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