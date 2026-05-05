Jamie-Lynn Sigler Accuses Ex AJ Discala of Stealing Part of ‘The Sopranos’ Salary

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Jamie-Lynn Sigler is opening up about her “toxic” relationship with ex-husband AJ Discala.

The 44-year-old actress was married to the 55-year-old actor for just two years, after tying the knot in 2003.

In her new memoir, “And So It Is…: A Memoir of Acceptance and Hope,” the actress accused her ex of stealing money from her The Sopranos salary and transferring it to an account she had no access to.

In the book, Jamie-Lynn recalls that during their divorce proceedings, she had realized AJ was transferring a portion of the money from their joint account to a separate account every time she got paid for The Sopranos.

She says she never found out where that money went or what happened to it.

“I’m twenty-­ four years old. There is no amount of money worth more than getting this man out of my life. I’ll make it back in some form one day. I need to move on.”

“To this day, I don’t know what happened with the money,” she added. “But I don’t care anymore. That money is a chapter I want closed forever.”

Many years later, Jamie-Lynn wrote that she randomly thought of AJ and forgiveness while away from her family in 2022.

Then, the next morning, she says that she got a call from her agent to be in a Sopranos Super Bowl commercial for auto brand Chevrolet. The pay? The same amount that he allegedly transferred from their account that she did not ever go after in their divorce.

She also recalled co-star James Gandolfini, who was always supportive of her, not showing up to their wedding, and after returning to The Sopranos set after the nuptials, no one said anything until James just said, “Ooof,” and she wrote in the book, “It was clear: none of them were happy about this for me. It would take me two long years to understand why.”

20 years after their split, AJ was sentenced to over 11 years in prison for orchestrating a $300 million stock scheme, and is currently scheduled for release in 2032.

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