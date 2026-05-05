Jeans at the Met Gala? Here’s the Truth About Bhavitha Mandava’s Chanel Look

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Model Bhavitha Mandava is going viral for her 2026 Met Gala look.

If you didn’t see, the 26-year-old model wore what appeared to be a quarter-zip top and jeans on the red carpet of the fashion-forward event. She walked the carpet alongside fellow model Awar Odhiang.

So, was she really in jeans!?

Officially, Chanel told Just Jared she was wearing, a “beige muslin half zip sweater over a white muslin top and muslin printed pants with a blue denim effect.” They also confirmed that 250 hours were required to make this look come to life. Who What Wear described the pants as “crafted from an ultra-fine silk, designed to mimic the appearance of everyday fabrics.”

The outfit also has special meaning for her. She walked in the Métiers d’Art show for the brand back in December, and her outfit at that show was similar to her Met look.

What did Bhavitha Mandava think of the look?

About the look, she told British Vogue, “I had to pause when I saw the sketch [of the look], because that subway show was already one of the most significant nights of my career. Turning it into something reimagined for the Met felt like carrying that memory forward, but in a more elevated way that still respects the original spirit and the theme of the evening.”

In addition to the jeans look, Bhavitha is going viral for another reason today!

See photos of every celebrity who was at the Met Gala.

Posted To:2026 Met Gala Bhavitha Mandava Met Gala