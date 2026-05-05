Joe Burrow Shows Off His Biceps While Out with Rumored Girlfriend Olivia Ponton at Met Gala After Party 2026

Credit: Backgrid

Joe Burrow and his rumored girlfriend Olivia Ponton were photographed out and about after the Met Gala!

He did attend the actual Met Gala and walked the red carpet, and afterwards, they were both seen heading to one of the New York City after parties on Monday (May 4).

Photo Credit: Getty Images

If you don’t know, the 29-year-old Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and the 23-year-old model have been linked for well over a year now.

For some backstory, Olivia and Joe were first rumored to be dating back in December 2024 when she called in a burglary at his Ohio home. Olivia was at Joe‘s house on December 9, 2024 when he was traveling for a Monday Night Football game. She reported the break-in when she arrived at the house and noticed a “shattered bedroom window and the room ransacked.”

Olivia was previously in a relationship with Kio Cyr, while Joe was last linked to longtime girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher. At one point, many believed that Joe and his ex were actually engaged.

See more photos of the pair…

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