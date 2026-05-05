Kris Jenner & Bad Bunny’s Met Gala 2026 Run-In Goes Viral, Video Shows Them Hugging as Kim Kardashian Looks On

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There’s a video going viral online featuring Bad Bunny and Kris Jenner at the 2026 Met Gala.

In the video, the 32-year-old superstar entertainer, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, sees the 70-year-old Kardashian matriarch on the carpet at the event.

He saunters over to give a hug, which ends up being a kind of one arm, side hug of sorts. They seem to exchange a pleasantry before going their separate ways. Kim Kardashian then exchanges a greeting with him.

If you don’t realize, Bad Bunny used to date Kris‘ daughter, Kendall Jenner.

There are reports that they split in 2023, and an insider shared details at the time. They prompted reconciliation rumors in 2024 as well, but it’s unclear if they ever fully got back together.

Some of the top comments on CNN’s TikTok, embedded above, say, “That was the most uncomfortable hug I have seen” and “Kris does not like him at all LOL.”

Some fans believe Kris just had no idea who that was, as Bad Bunny was dressed with elderly makeup. Comments included, “kris did not know who that was,” and “She’s like ummmm who is this dude.”

Posted To:2026 Met Gala Bad Bunny Kim Kardashian Kris Jenner Met Gala