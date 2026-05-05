Kylie Jenner Says She ‘Ruined’ Her Eyebrows After Dyeing Them for Met Gala 2026

Credit: Getty Images

If you did not see, Kylie Jenner attended the 2026 Met Gala and bleached her eyebrows for her glam look.

However, after the fact, the 28-year-old makeup mogul and reality star shared a video of the process to restore her eyebrows back to their normal look.

She posted a clip to her Instagram Story after one eyebrow had been dyed darker, but was laughing with the camera in her face.

She could be heard saying, “My brows are ruined. What is this? What the f— is this?”

? Kylie Jenner says her Met Gala look "ruined" her eyebrows. pic.twitter.com/WQqJEZ8FB3 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 5, 2026

“This looks horrible,” she said.

Kylie captioned the clip with, “Trying to dye my brows back.” Some believe Kylie‘s brows might look a little sparser, while others are musing that perhaps it’s the color that is slightly off. And some believe she was just joking around as the process to get her brows back was taking some time!

Photo Credit: Getty

We’ll have to wait and see what happens!

See more photos from Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala look. She’s wearing Schiaparelli.

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