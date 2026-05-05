Look Inside BOOM’s Met Gala After Party with Luke Evans, Adam Lambert, & a Performance from Kelela

Credit: BFA

Stars stepped out after the 2026 Met Gala to attend an after party at BOOM at The Standard, High Line, including some celebs who weren’t at the main event.

Luke Evans and Adam Lambert were among the stars who attended the annual party at The Standard on Monday night (May 4) in New York City.

More guests at the party included A$AP Rocky, Tommy Dorfman, True Whitaker, Coco Rocha, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Janelle Monae, Misty Copeland, Grace Gummer, Lindsey Vonn, and designer Gabriela Hearst, among others.

The event was hosted by Grace, Gabriela, and Yola Mezcal.

Kelela performed a set at the party, which featured DJs like Samantha Ronson, Questlove, and Stretch Armstrong spinning music throughout the night.

Adam Lambert was seen in silver makeup to match his outfit, while hanging out with Terence Edgerson, a promoter and event producer known as @nysocialbee.

Make sure to check out more photos of celebs attending the after parties following the Met Gala!

The Met Gala is the biggest night in fashion every year and you can expect hundreds of A-List celebrities to be in attendance. The gala is celebrating the Met’s Costume Art exhibition, which “explores the ‘centrality of the dressed body’ through depictions and interpretations of the human form in the Met’s extensive collection.” The dress code this year is “Fashion is Art” and the co-chairs for the gala are Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Posted To:2026 Met Gala Adam Lambert Annabelle Dexter-jones ASAP Rocky Coco Rocha Gabriela Hearst Grace Gummer Janelle Monae Kelela Lindsey Vonn Luke Evans Met Gala Misty Copeland Tommy Dorfman True Whitaker