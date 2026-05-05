Madonna Goes Back to Blonde, Joins Sabrina Carpenter, Margot Robbie & More at Met Gala 2026 After Party: See the Guest List

Credit: Backgrid

Madonna is proving why she holds the “Queen of Reinvention” title.

Just hours after channeling a Surrealist painting at the 2026 Met Gala, the 67-year-old Confessions II icon ditched the dramatic dark hair for a sexy blonde bombshell look alongside boyfriend Akeem Morris.

Madonna was spotted heading out from a 2026 Met Gala after party hosted at Zero Bond in the early hours of Tuesday (May 5) in New York City.

Madonna transforms for her Met Gala after party

Swapping out her severe look from the Met Gala, she wore a white minidress and a furry white coat, complete with pink fishnets, pink sunglasses and silver leather knee-high platform boots.

She was joined by several stars at the after party, including her 20-year-old son David Banda, who also recently joined her as a performer on her Celebration Tour.

Sabrina Carpenter was also in attendance at the after party, who has a new song out with Madonna called “Bring Your Love,” which they debuted live during Sabrina‘s headlining set at the 2026 Coachella Music Festival last month.

Sabrina Carpenter joins her “Bring Your Love” collaborator

The track is the first official single from Madonna‘s highly anticipated album Confessions II, out on July 3.

Margot Robbie and more stars join Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter

Other stars in attendance included Diplo, who frequently worked with Madonna over the years. Hailey Bieber, Margot Robbie, Marcello Hernández, and Cara Delevingne, who attended Madonna‘s Club Confessions party in Los Angeles, were there too.

Serena Williams, Orlando Bloom and Meredith Duxbury also attended the after party, as did honorary Met Gala co-hairs Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Bezos.

Kendall Jenner, Stevie Nicks, Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman were also spotted stepping out for the party.

Joey King, Joe Burrow and Olivia Ponton, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Karlie Kloss, Rachel Sennott, Sarah Pidgeon, Chase Sui Wonders and Casey Affleck all joined the superstars at the party.

Check out photos from the Zero Bond Met Gala after party…

Posted To:2026 Met Gala 2026 Met Gala After Parties Akeem Morris Cara Delevingne David Banda Diplo Hailey Bieber Jeff Bezos Lauren Sanchez Bezos Madonna Margot Robbie Met Gala Sabrina Carpenter