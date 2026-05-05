Met Gala’s Age Rule Broken by Blue Ivy Carter & Sunday Kidman-Urban in Rare Appearance of Celebrity Kids

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The Met Gala has held a strict policy about the age of attendees for the past decade, but the kids of two celebrity couples just broke that rule in 2026.

Blue Ivy Carter, 14, and Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, 17, were both on the red carpet at the 2026 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 4) in New York City.

The celebrity kids lucked out and were allowed to attend as both of their moms were co-chairs for the event this year.

Blue attended with her parents, Beyonce and Jay-Z

Blue was dressed in a Balenciaga dress. She attended the event with her mom Beyonce, who was a co-chair of the event, and dad Jay-Z.

Beyonce wore a custom Olivier Rousteing dress while Jay looked dapper in Louis Vuitton.

Sunday was at the event with mom Nicole Kidman

Sunday‘s mom Nicole Kidman was also a co-chair of the event. Her dad, country singer Keith Urban, was not in attendance.

Sunday wore a Dior dress while Nicole wore a Chanel dress.

When did the age rule begin?

The rule went into effect in 2018 and was made public by Dance Moms star Maddie Ziegler, who revealed that she wasn’t allowed to attend that year as she was too young. She was only 15 at the time.

THR did some digging at the time and learned that new guidelines had been imposed. The rule was made one year after some celebs caused controversy by smoking in the bathroom.

Everything to know about this year’s Met Gala

The Met Gala is the biggest night in fashion every year and you can expect hundreds of A-List celebrities to be in attendance. The gala is celebrating the Met’s Costume Art exhibition, which “explores the ‘centrality of the dressed body’ through depictions and interpretations of the human form in the Met’s extensive collection.” The dress code this year is “Fashion is Art” and the co-chairs for the gala are Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Check out the list of the Best Dressed celebs at the event.

See more photos in the gallery!

Posted To:2026 Met Gala Beyonce Knowles Blue Ivy Carter Celebrity Babies Jay Z Met Gala Nicole Kidman Sunday Kidman-Urban