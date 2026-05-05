NBC Renews ‘The Fall & Rise of Reggie Dinkins’ for a Second Season

Credit: NBC

NBC is ordering more of new sitcom The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins starring Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe.

The renewal comes ahead of NBCUniversal’s presentation at upfronts at which the network will debut its 2026-27 schedule, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Reggie Dinkins stars the 30 Rock vet as a former footballer who hires documentary filmmaker Arthur Tobin (Daniel) to make a movie about him in a bid to rehab his public image and make a comeback. The series notably featured a guest star role from stars like Megan Thee Stallion, Anna Camp, Heidi Gardner, and more during its first season.

Erika Alexander, Precious Way, Jalyn Hall, and Bobby Moynihan also star.

Last week, NBC officially canceled freshman comedy Stumble and medical drama Brilliant Minds starring Zachary Quinto, which had been in its second season. Law & Order: Organized Crime was also canceled.

With the cancellations and now the Reggie Dinkins renewal, NBC just has to make final decisions on its bubble shows The Hunting Party and flagship series Law & Order. We will also likely find out what new shows the network intends to order to series next season after THR reports they screened pilots last week.

Keep track of all the television shows that have been canceled in 2026 so far right here.

Posted To:Bobby Moynihan Daniel Radcliffe Erika Alexander NBC Television The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins Tracy Morgan