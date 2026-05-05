Netflix Releases ‘The Four Seasons’ Season 2 Trailer – Watch Now!

Credit: Netflix

Netflix has shared the official trailer for season 2 of The Four Seasons.

The dramedy series will be back with eight new episodes starting on May 28 and Netflix.

Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of Nick’s (Steve Carrell) death, leading to the friend group to find their vacationing at a strange crossroads as their lives change.

“We used Nick’s passing to launch us into this season, because he really loomed so large. When you lose someone who’s a real fixture, the group tends to lose its center,” co-creator Lang Fisher told Tudum.

Here’s the synopsis shared by the streamer: “Coming off a hard year, our group of friends carries on their tradition of vacationing together — now with a baby in tow. The Four Seasons picks back up with the core group — Kate (Tina Fey), Jack (Will Forte), Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver), Danny (Colman Domingo), Claude (Marco Calvani), and Ginny (Erika Henningsen) — as they journey from the familiar comforts of the Jersey shore and upstate New York to the stunning landscapes of Italy.”

It continues, “With warmth and wit, personal blind spots surface for the group as they each grieve their late friend and embark on new adventures. Co-created by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield, The Four Seasons remains a heartfelt and hilarious tribute to long-term relationships, while continuing to explore the highs, lows, and humor of enduring friendships and love.”

The Four Seasons season 1 is now on Netflix. Season 2 premieres on May 28.

Browse through the gallery for more select trailer stills…

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