New Trailer for ‘The Odyssey’ Teases Menacing Robert Pattinson, Cyclops & More – Watch Now!

Credit: Universal Pictures

Universal has shared a new trailer for Christopher Nolan‘s highly-anticipated new movie The Odyssey, coming to theaters this summer.

Described as a “mythic action epic,” the film is an adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic the Odyssey that follows Odysseus, king of Ithaca, on his journey to return home after the Trojan War.

The new trailer provides a look at many of the A-list stars who lead the film’s cast, including Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Charlize Theron as Calypso, and many more.

The movie also stars Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Himesh Patel, John Leguizamo, Mia Goth, and more.

The Odyssey was filmed using a brand new IMAX film technology that will bring the foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time. It will open in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026.

Nolan wrote an directed the movie, in addition to executive producing.

Credit: Universal Pictures

Standout moments in the new trailer provide Robert‘s chilling turn as the antagonistic Antinous and a look at the terrifying Cyclops, plus hints at some of the other perilous challenges that Odysseus will face along his journey.

Nolan recently shared some new details about the film’s runtime.

Posted To:Anne Hathaway Charlize Theron Christopher Nolan Matt Damon Movies Robert Pattinson The Odyssey Tom Holland Trailers