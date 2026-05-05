Sabrina Carpenter Was Met Gala 2026’s Surprise Performer with Special Guest Stevie Nicks!

Credit: Getty

The Met Gala always has a surprise musical guest performer and this year’s was Sabrina Carpenter, including a special duet with Stevie Nicks.

The 26-year-old Man’s Best Friend singer hit the stage during dinner at the 2026 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 4) in New York City.

Sabrina is hot off of her headlining set at Coachella last month and there are rumors swirling that she’s going to launch another tour soon to support her album Man’s Best Friend, which was released in the middle of the Short ‘n Sweet Tour.

During her set at the Met Gala, Sabrina performed a duet of “Landslide” with Stevie. After recently performing alongside Madonna at Coachella, she’s collecting legends like infinity stones right now! Watch a video on Twitter.

The surprise musical set also featured some of Sabrina‘s hit songs like “Espresso,” “House Tour” and “Please Please Please.” She wore a vintage Versace dress featuring Marilyn Monroe for her solo numbers.

Make sure to also check out the red carpet looks below.

Sabrina Carpenter’s red carpet look at the Met Gala

FYI: While walking the red carpet before the event, Sabrina was wearing a Dior dress made out of film strips from the movie Sabrina.

Stevie Nicks’ red carpet look at the Met Gala

FYI: While walking the red carpet before the event, Stevie was wearing custom Zara by John Galliano.

Check out the list of the Best Dressed celebs at the event.

Posted To:2026 Met Gala Event Photos Met Gala Sabrina Carpenter Stevie Nicks