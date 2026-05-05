Saint Laurent Met Gala 2026 After Party Guest List Revealed: See the Photos

Credit: Getty

The stars are partying together!

Dozens of celebrities stepped out to attend the 2026 Saint Laurent Met Gala After Party hosted by Anthony Vaccarello and Zoë Kravitz on Monday (May 4) heled at People’s Bar in New York City.

The star-studded event took place just a few hours after many of the celebs hit the carpet at the 2026 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, although some big names skipped the carpet and went straight to the after-parties.

Connor Storrie stepped out looking chic at the event following his debut Met Gala appearance earlier in the evening.

Kendall Jenner stepped out for the party as well, joining stars inside including Danny Ramirez, Charlotte Lawrence, Marcello Hernandez, Orlando Bloom, Ayo Edebiri, Del Water Gap, Derek Blasberg, Jacob Bixenman, Karlie Kloss, Camila Mendes and Aylah Peterson.

Hailey Bieber was also there, alongside celebs like Adwoa Aboah, Awar Odhiang, Patrick Ball, Matthieu Blazy, Demna, Tyrell Hampton, Wes Gordon, Zac Posen, Pierpaolo Piccioli, and Prabal Gurung.

Rosé looked chic at the event, which also saw Esther Rose McGregor, Troye Sivan, Laura Harrier, Lila Moss, Alex Consani, Lauren Wasser, Camila Morrone, Vittoria Ceretti, Leonardo DiCaprio, Casey Affleck, Evan Ross, Dree Hemingway, Misty Copeland, Katy Perry, Anja Rubik, and Loli Badhia all in attendance.

Doja Cat stepped out for the party too, alongside celebs like Lux Pascal, Angela Bassett, Maude Apatow, Adwoa Aboah, Cara Delevingne, and Hunter Schafer.

Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull attended the party, which also saw stars like Rami Malek, Tessa Thompson, Baz Luhrmann, and Bill Skarsgård.

A$AP Rocky hit the event alongside stars like Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson, Alexa Chung, and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Olivia Rodrigo also stepped out for the party, despite skipping the 2026 Met Gala carpet this year.

Tate McRae was also in attendance, as well as Charli XCX, Margot Robbie, Rauw Alejandro, Amelia Gray, Adrien Brody, Mick Jagger, SZA, Gabbriette, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Check out all the photos from the Saint Laurent Met Gala after party…

Posted To:2026 Met Gala 2026 Met Gala After Parties Adrien Brody Adwoa Aboah Alex Consani Alexa Chung Amelia Gray Angela Bassett Anja Rubik ASAP Rocky Awar Odhiang Aylah Peterson Ayo Edebiri Baz Luhrmann Bill Skarsgård Camila Mendes Camila Morrone Cara Delevingne Casey Affleck Charli XCX Charlotte Lawrence Connor Storrie Daisy Edgar-Jones Danny Ramirez Del Water Gap Demna Derek Blasberg Doja Cat Dree Hemingway Esther Rose Mcgregor Evan Ross Gabbriette Hailey Bieber Hunter Schafer Jacob Bixenman Karlie Kloss Katy Perry Kendall Jenner Laura Harrier Lauren Wasser Leonardo DiCaprio Lila Moss Loli Bahia Lux Pascal Marcello Hernandez Margot Robbie Matthieu Blazy Maude Apatow Met Gala Mick Jagger Misty Copeland Olivia Rodrigo Orlando Bloom Patrick Ball Pierpaolo Piccioli Prabal Gurung Rami Malek Rauw Alejandro Robert Pattinson Romeo Beckham Rosé Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Suki Waterhouse sza Tate McRae Tessa Thompson Troye Sivan Tyrell Hampton Vittoria Ceretti Wes Gordon Zac Posen Zoë Kravitz