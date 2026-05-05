Sam Smith & Designer Boyfriend Christian Cowan Are Engaged! (Report)

Credit: Getty

Sam Smith and Christian Cowan are getting married!!



The 33-year-old singer and the 32-year-old fashion designer have reportedly gotten engaged recently, according to .

Here’s what we know

Sam and Christian were, of course, in attendance at the 2026 Met Gala on Monday (May 4), where they were reportedly overheard talking about their engagement while leaving the Mark Hotel ahead of the big event.

“From what I understand, it was a private engagement. They are over the moon, and from what I hear, so in love!” an onlooker told Page Six.

What does the engagement ring look like?

While Sam was not seen wearing any ring at the 2026 Met Gala, Christian was spotted wearing a stunning rock on THAT finger!



Page Six reports that Christian‘s possible engagement ring is by Cartier, and as seen in photos is a square cut yellow diamond on a gold band. You can see the ring in the photo above, and in photos on Sam‘s Instagram!

How long have they been together?

Sam and Christian have been dating for over three years now!



The couple first sparked dating rumors when they were seen walking around New York City in January 2023, where they were spotted linking arms, and at one point, Sam kissed the top of Christian‘s head.

Since then, they’ve been seen out together on numerous occasions, including attending the Met Gala together for the past three years.

Sam has also sat front row at several at Christian‘s New York Fashion Week shows since 2023!

At the time of this post, neither Sam nor Christian have publicly commented on their engagement news.

Congratulations to the happy couple!!

Posted To:Christian Cowan Engaged Sam Smith