Sebastian Stan & Ana De Armas to Star in Espionage Thriller ‘Impunity’

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Sebastian Stan and Ana de Armas are starring in a movie together!

The 43-year-old Marvel star will join the 38-year-old Blonde star in spy thriller film Impunity from Chilean filmmaker Felipe Gálvez, reports Variety.

The movie will be filmed in English and in Spanish, with production taking place between the U.K., Spain, and Chile.

Impunity “is set against the backdrop of one of the legal cases of the 20th century when Augusto Pinochet was arrested in London in 1998. For the first time, a former dictator could lose his immunity and face justice beyond his own country.”

The description provided by Variety continues, “As two covert operations unfold behind closed doors, a mercenary recruited by an NGO and a Chilean envoy are drawn into a labyrinth of conspiracies, betrayals, and geopolitical maneuvering — only to discover, at their own expense, that the real battle for justice is fought far from the courtroom, in the shadows.”

Alfredo Castro, Antonia Zegers, and Alejandro Goic also star.

Sebastian will return as Bucky Barnes in Avengers: Doomsday this year and he was also recently cast as Harvey Dent in The Batman: Part II. In March, it was reported that he and girlfriend Annabelle Wallis are expecting their first child together, though it has not been officially confirmed.

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